West Kelowna Warriors held a cheque presentation for their money raised for breast cancer research on Nov. 5, 2020. (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors)

West Kelowna Warriors raise $5100 to fight cancer

The Warriors raised the money through their annual Breast Cancer Awareness Game

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club and Total Restoration Services teamed up to raise $5,100 for the BC Cancer Foundation.

All money raised came from a combination of a Warriors’ win on Oct. 24 as part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Game, and proceeds sold from the Warriors pink breast cancer awareness hoodies.

“Cancer isn’t slowing down and thanks to our generous donor community in the Interior, neither is BC Cancer,” said Pardeep Khrod, executive director in the Interior, BC Cancer Foundation.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Warriors transitioned to a telethon-style format for this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Game.

Exclusive hoodies were made available with all profits being donated to the BC Cancer Foundation in Kelowna. Total Restoration Services stepped up, offering to match the funds raised by the Warriors if they could skate away with a victory against the Vernon Vipers. An overtime goal by John Evans gave the Warriors the win and some extra support in surpassing their donation goal of $3,000.

“We are thrilled with the outcome. We set a fundraising goal of $3,000 and with the help of the kind hearts at Total Restoration, we smashed it,” said West Kelowna Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“Thank you, once again, to the Warriors fans for stepping up and supporting this initiative.”

“We want to share our gratitude with the West Kelowna Warriors, Total Restoration Services, and local donors who contributed to this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Game, raising over $5000 for breast cancer research in the Interior. Thanks to your support, we can continue to advance vital research and innovate care for breast cancer patients in our community and beyond,” said Khrod.

The Warriors thanked everyone who participated in the telethon by purchasing a hoodie or by making a straight donation. The Warriors also extended their thanks to the volunteers who operated the phone lines for the event.

