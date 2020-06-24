West Kelowna Warriors president Chris Laurie & media relations director Chase Johnston at the Warriors bottle drive on June 13. (Photo - Tami Quan)

West Kelowna Warriors raise $8800 for Kidsport

The money was raised from a team bottle drive on June 13

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior A Hockey Club has donated $8800 to KidSport as a part of the community bottle drive.

KidSport is a national not-for-profit organization that provides financial assistance to kids who want to play sports.

The bottle drive which took place on June 13 raised $8699.26 for the local KidSport organization, and with another donation from Mt. Boucherie Bottle Depot of $100.74, the total topped up to $8800.

“The response from the community was tremendous,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“The bottles just kept coming and we tried our best to keep up with the sorting. It was a gutsy effort in the rain by all the staff and volunteers.”

READ MORE: UBCO Heat look to future season after record-breaking convocation

“Each year, the City of West Kelowna receives more than 200 grant applications for participation in sport and recreation and KidSport is a key contributor for funding those requests. As our community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic funding support to help children and youth is needed more than ever,” Kevin Bourchier, supervisor of recreation, City of West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Junior golf tour returns to Okanagan with free clinic

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

West Kelowna Warriors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Jarome Iginla strong candidate to earn spot in Hockey Hall of Fame today
Next story
Rockets’ Mallette named assistant coach for 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Just Posted

Loseth Road residents voice concerns over new Kirschner Mountain development

The proposed development will have an eventual connect between Loseth and Gallagher

Rockets’ Mallette named assistant coach for 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Mallette was named head coach of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) in March 2020

West Kelowna Warriors raise $8800 for Kidsport

The money was raised from a team bottle drive on June 13

Predator possibly killed cats in Kelowna: BC SPCA

Several cats have been found dead near parks in Kelowna

Kelowna council supports 625-capacity downtown wine centre

Despite the lack of details on who the operator will be, council is confident about the project

COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Film industry, theatres, resorts and hotels begin opening

Lost Okanagan camper found safe after three-day search

Vernon RCMP, search and rescue, police dog and air units were utilized in the search

COLUMN: Confusion surrounds CERB clawback

Initial payment is now described as an advance

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

Summerland Rodeo Grounds proposed as site to house temporary agricultural workers

Residents voiced opposition to the use of the Summerland Rodeo Grounds, citing health concerns

Mural tours return to North Okanagan

Museum guides offering even more history of the area

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Number of Canadians having trouble getting enough food went up during COVID-19

Most Read