West Kelowna Warriors raise $8800 for Kidsport

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior A Hockey Club has donated $8800 to KidSport as a part of the community bottle drive.
KidSport is a national not-for-profit organization that provides financial assistance to kids who want to play sports.
The bottle drive which took place on June 13 raised $8699.26 for the local KidSport organization, and with another donation from Mt. Boucherie Bottle Depot of $100.74, the total topped up to $8800.
“The response from the community was tremendous,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.
“The bottles just kept coming and we tried our best to keep up with the sorting. It was a gutsy effort in the rain by all the staff and volunteers.”
“Each year, the City of West Kelowna receives more than 200 grant applications for participation in sport and recreation and KidSport is a key contributor for funding those requests. As our community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic funding support to help children and youth is needed more than ever,” Kevin Bourchier, supervisor of recreation, City of West Kelowna.