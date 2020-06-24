West Kelowna Warriors raise $8800 for Kidsport

The money was raised from a team bottle drive on June 13

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior A Hockey Club has donated $8800 to KidSport as a part of the community bottle drive.

KidSport is a national not-for-profit organization that provides financial assistance to kids who want to play sports.

The bottle drive which took place on June 13 raised $8699.26 for the local KidSport organization, and with another donation from Mt. Boucherie Bottle Depot of $100.74, the total topped up to $8800.

“The response from the community was tremendous,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“The bottles just kept coming and we tried our best to keep up with the sorting. It was a gutsy effort in the rain by all the staff and volunteers.”

READ MORE: UBCO Heat look to future season after record-breaking convocation

“Each year, the City of West Kelowna receives more than 200 grant applications for participation in sport and recreation and KidSport is a key contributor for funding those requests. As our community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic funding support to help children and youth is needed more than ever,” Kevin Bourchier, supervisor of recreation, City of West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Junior golf tour returns to Okanagan with free clinic

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

West Kelowna Warriors