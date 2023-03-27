(L-R): Head Coach Simon Ferguson, Aiden Reeves, Nic Porchetta, Rylee Hlusiak, Chris Duclair, Assistant Coach Ayrton Nikkel, Assistant Coach Josh Gorges. (Tami Quan Photography)

(L-R): Head Coach Simon Ferguson, Aiden Reeves, Nic Porchetta, Rylee Hlusiak, Chris Duclair, Assistant Coach Ayrton Nikkel, Assistant Coach Josh Gorges. (Tami Quan Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors recognize players, fans and volunteers in annual awards

Jaiden Moriello named team MVP

Members of the West Kelowna Warriors deserved some well-deserved recognition on March 24, on the ice after a 14-0 stomping of the Merritt Centennials to end their regular season at Royal LePage Place.

The BCHL team handed out its annual awards for the 2022-23 season, beginning with Most Improved, Dylan Brooks.

Hailing from Chilliwack, the defenceman became a leader on the team in his third season, dressing for 39 games, a career high.

Rookie of the Year went to Ben MacDonald, who posted 50 points in 52 games in his first year, and is committed to play at Harvard next season. MacDonald also took home the team’s Academic Award.

Chris Duclair was also a double winner in his first year with the Warriors, accepting both the Chaplaincy Award and the Fan Favourite.

Chris Duclair won Fan Favourite. (Tami Quan Photography)

Chris Duclair won Fan Favourite. (Tami Quan Photography)

Best Defenceman was won by Isaiah Norlin in his sophomore season with West Kelowna. The 19-year-old from Minnesota posted 44 points in 54 games.

The big award of the night went to Jaiden Moriello, who won both Most Valuable Player and Best Forward. Moriello, who is committed to UMass-Lowell of the NCAA next season, posted just over a point-per-game with 55 points in 54 games.

Jaiden Moriello won Most Valuable Player. (Tami Quan Photography)

Jaiden Moriello won Most Valuable Player. (Tami Quan Photography)

Off the ice, the Volunteer of the Year award was handed to Shawn Moore.

Shawn Moore won Volunteer of the Year. (Tami Quan Photpgraphy)

Shawn Moore won Volunteer of the Year. (Tami Quan Photpgraphy)

The Fan of the Year was Aaron Murdoch.

Other wins included Aiden Reeves for the Heart & Soul award, Kalius Green for the Most Community Minded Player, and Matthew Lee for the Rod Hume Dedication award.

READ MORE: Vipers hope to sting, Warriors look to conquer in West Kelowna/Vernon playoff series

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Kelowna Rockets dole out awards

mytag

BCHLCity of West KelownahockeyWest Kelowna Warriors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thompson-Okanagan Lakers finish season with impressive second place performance

Just Posted

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Afternoon commute slowed by crash on Hwy. 97 in Kelowna

Three Lakes Brewing has plans for a microbrewery near Kelowna International Airport. (Photo/Three Lakes Facebook)
Trio of local women tap north Kelowna location for new microbrewery

(L-R): Head Coach Simon Ferguson, Aiden Reeves, Nic Porchetta, Rylee Hlusiak, Chris Duclair, Assistant Coach Ayrton Nikkel, Assistant Coach Josh Gorges. (Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors recognize players, fans and volunteers in annual awards

The 2022 B.C. Cannabis Summit was held in Kelowna from April 20-22. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Indigenous producer takes title partnership for B.C. Cannabis Summit

Pop-up banner image