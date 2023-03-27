West Kelowna Warriors recognize players, fans and volunteers in annual awards

Members of the West Kelowna Warriors deserved some well-deserved recognition on March 24, on the ice after a 14-0 stomping of the Merritt Centennials to end their regular season at Royal LePage Place.

The BCHL team handed out its annual awards for the 2022-23 season, beginning with Most Improved, Dylan Brooks.

Hailing from Chilliwack, the defenceman became a leader on the team in his third season, dressing for 39 games, a career high.

Rookie of the Year went to Ben MacDonald, who posted 50 points in 52 games in his first year, and is committed to play at Harvard next season. MacDonald also took home the team’s Academic Award.

Chris Duclair was also a double winner in his first year with the Warriors, accepting both the Chaplaincy Award and the Fan Favourite.

Chris Duclair won Fan Favourite. (Tami Quan Photography)

Best Defenceman was won by Isaiah Norlin in his sophomore season with West Kelowna. The 19-year-old from Minnesota posted 44 points in 54 games.

The big award of the night went to Jaiden Moriello, who won both Most Valuable Player and Best Forward. Moriello, who is committed to UMass-Lowell of the NCAA next season, posted just over a point-per-game with 55 points in 54 games.

Jaiden Moriello won Most Valuable Player. (Tami Quan Photography)

Off the ice, the Volunteer of the Year award was handed to Shawn Moore.

Shawn Moore won Volunteer of the Year. (Tami Quan Photpgraphy)

The Fan of the Year was Aaron Murdoch.

Other wins included Aiden Reeves for the Heart & Soul award, Kalius Green for the Most Community Minded Player, and Matthew Lee for the Rod Hume Dedication award.

