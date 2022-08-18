West Kelowna Warriors road games to hit the local airwaves

13 of the team’s 27 away games will be broadcasted on AM1150

The West Kelowna Warriors will have a new home for their away games on the airwaves for the upcoming season.

In an announcement on Thursday morning (Aug. 18), the team stated that 13 of their 27 road games in the 2022-23 season will be broadcasted on AM 1150.

“AM 1150 is the flagship station for sports broadcasting in the Central Okanagan, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” said Warriors President Chris Laurie. “This partnership will allow our fans better access to our road games and help expand our footprint amongst local sports fans.”

The deal is the first-ever local radio partnership the Warriors have had.

“We’re very excited to bring play-by-play of select West Kelowna Warriors games into the extensive sports schedule on AM 1150,” said Ken Kilcullen, Bell Media regional general manager. “Our team is impressed by the energy, community involvement, and dedication to West Kelowna the Warriors bring along with an outstanding fan experience in the rink. We hope to add to that with the exposure that our group of stations brings.

The deal also supports Bell’s other Kelowna stations 99.9 Virgin Radio and 101.5 Move Radio.

The first broadcast will be the season opener on Friday, September 23 against the Cowichan Valley Capitals. Chase Johnston, the Warriors’ director of business development and communications will be on the call for every game.

Here is the list of all 13 games available to listen to on AM1150:

