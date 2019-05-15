West Kelowna Warriors add another defensive prospect in Fort Saskatchewan’s David Dach. Photo: Sandie Cossa

West Kelowna Warriors rounding out roster with defensive addition

Eighteen-year-old David Dach will join the Warriors for the upcoming season

The West Kelowna Warriors continue to plan for the upcoming fall season.

The Warriors have signed defenseman David Dach for the 2019 season. The 18-year-old skater has spent the last three seasons with the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers of the Alberta Midget Hockey League, where this past season he tallied seven goals and 13 assists in 34 games.

Dach chose the Warriors over remaining in the Alberta hockey league.

“I’m very excited to play for West Kelowna and be a part of (coach) Brandon West’s team,” said Dach. “Brandon is one of the main reasons why I picked the Warriors. The Warriors are also one of the top teams around for sending players to the NCAA. I pride myself on my academics, not only hockey, so the Warriors seemed like an obvious fit.”

Dach has spent the last few seasons rounding out his defensive strategies to best optimize his uses on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ice.

“David is a puck moving defenseman who can bring his two way game to our core. His game has continued to develop over the past couple seasons with the Rangers team and we look forward to continuing that here in West Kelowna,” said West.

Warriors 2019 season tickets are now on sale at westkelownawarriors.ca

