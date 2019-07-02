West Kelowna Warriors schedule released

The hockey season is quickly returning to West Kelowna.

The West Kelowna Warriors will return to the ice on Sept. 6 when the 2019-2020 season starts up. The Warriors open the season hosting one of their biggest rivals, the Vernon Vipers.

West Kelowna has had a busy and controversial off-season with new players coming in, older players going on to universities, and a pending law suit involving the previous Warriors’ head coach.

West Kelowna looks to improve from last season’s playoff run where the were bounced out in the first round by Wenatchee.

The Warriors get a shot at early revenge against the Wild in the second game of the season when Wenatchee visits Royal LePage.

