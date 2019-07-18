West Kelowna Warriors search financial partners

Coummunity investements would allow reinvestments into the Warriors programs

The West Kelowna Warriors are looking for financial partners ahead of their upcoming season.

The Warriors have been working with other British Columbia Hockey League franchises on independent models to ensure viability and sustainability in the BCHL franchises.

“Our goal is to anchor franchises in our communities by creating revenue streams which allow reinvestment in our programs,” the Warriors said in a news release.

“This will also help us improve community support initiatives, recruiting, scouting, marketing, arena infrastructure improvements, player development, NCAA and NHL placements and support and improve our minor hockey programs in our regions.”

More information can be directed to partner@westkelownawarriors.ca

