West Kelowna Warriors set second-round date with Salmon Arm

West Kelowna Warriors had a full capacity crowd for their game five win over the Vernon Vipers (Photo - Tami Quan Photography/Contributed)

After a five-game first-round win over the Vernon Vipers, the West Kelowna Warriors now have their second-round opponent and schedule set.

They will open the second round of the BCHL playoffs against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks starting on Friday, April 15.

Going into the playoffs, Salmon Arm was the second-best team in the Interior Conference, though they had a tough battle in the first round against the Wenatchee Wild. Salmon Arm was forced to go the distance against Wenatchee but came out with a 6-3 win in game seven on Monday night to advance. The home team won every game in the series.

West Kelowna finished third in the regular season.

After the first round, forward John Evans is the Warriors leading scorer as he collected nine points (three goals, six assists) in the five games. Forward Christophe Farmer, who had seven points in the opening round, is coming off being named the third star of the week in the BCHL.

The Warriors, who only allowed 14 goals against Vernon, will have to shut down Silverbacks’ forwards Noah Serdachny and Simon Tassy, who sit first and second in scoring in the BCHL playoffs going into the second round. Serdachny finished the first round with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) while Tassy had ten points. Tassy also finished third in scoring in the league during the regular season.

West Kelowna went 2-3-1 against Salmon Arm this season. The Silverbacks outscored the Warriors 22-15.

THE STAGE IS SET FOR ROUND 2: It all begins on the road Friday and Saturday in Salmon Arm with Games #3 & #4 next Monday & Wednesday inside Royal LePage Place. Keep in mind Game#3 is Easter Monday. TICKETS GO ON SALE WEDNESDAY! 📸: @garrettjames22 #BCHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Lnm9fYIdgW — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) April 12, 2022

Games one and two of the second-round series will take place in Salmon Arm at the Shaw Centre on Friday and Saturday, each at 6 p.m. The series will switch to Royal LePage Place for games three and four on Monday, April 18 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

If the series continued further than four games, Salmon Arm will host game five on Friday, April 22 and game six will happen the next night in West Kelowna. If the series goes the distance, game seven will in Salmon Arm on Monday, April 25.

The other Interior Conference series is the first ranked Penticton Vees taking on the fourth seed Prince George Spruce Kings. The winners of these two series will face each other in the Interior Conference finals.

