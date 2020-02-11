The West Kelowna Warriors have signed defenceman Tyson Jugnauth for next season. From left, Warriors president Chris Laurie, Jugnauth, and head coach Simon Ferguson. (Contributed)

West Kelowna Warriors sign exciting Kelowna prospect

The Warriors signed defenceman Tyson Jugnauth to next season’s roster

The West Kelowna Warriors have made a strong addition to next year’s defensive core.

Defenceman Tyson Jugnauth was signed by the Warriors Tuesday morning after coming off an impressive 28-game stint with the Okanagan Rockets of the BC Major Midget League with five goals and 19 assists.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to help develop Tyson and help him reach his potential,” said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

“Tyson is an elite skater and passer with a high quality IQ (and) is a player who will make our team even better next year and for years to come.”

Jugnauth was selected in the first round of the WHL bantam draft last year, but wanted to play with his local BCHL team due in part to his relationship with coach Ferguson, who coached Jugnauth while with the Okanagan Rockets.

“The BCHL excites me because it’s a high skill league which I think fits the way I play ,” said Jugnauth.

“The Warriors seem to be getting better as the year goes on and I want to be a part of the success this team will have in the future.”

Originally from Toronto and spending the last 11 years in Kelowna, Jugnauth said that the new Warriors front office of John Murphy and Chris Laurie helped him make the decision to stay local.

The Warriors are coming off a tight 5-4 loss to the Penticton Vees over the weekend and will play their fifth last game of the season on Feb. 15 in Salmon Arm against the Silverbacks.

West Kelowna then returns home on Feb. 17.

