Warriors home rink Royal LePage Place. Warriors signs in and around the area have been stolen and vandalized. Image credit: contributed

West Kelowna Warriors signs vandalized

Game day signs have been reported stolen and spray-painted

Multiple signs that advertise the time of nightly West Kelowna Warriors’ games have been seen vandalized in the West Kelowna area.

Two of the large boards have been seen with brown or gold spray paint on both sides of the sign.

Kim Dobranski, the Warriors owner, said that in addition to the damage, multiple other signs have been stolen in the months since the teams’ new ownership.

“We really didn’t think much of it when the sandwich board game signs were slowly going missing,” said Dobranski. “With two of our big signs getting covered with paint, it seems like there someone who’s not happy with the program, but this is only hurting the community.”

RELATED: BCHL’ers help Canada to record setting win at Spengler Cup

The Warriors franchise was in danger of being relocated in the weeks leading up to the season. When Dobranski took over, there were a few changes made.

“I wouldn’t think of any fans (of other teams) would go this far. But we did get Facebook comments after the big changes. The vandalizing is not going to change our operations, and we don’t want it to get out of hand, but it it escalates any further, we will involve the RCMP,” said Dobranski.

After almost two weeks off for holidays, the Warriors will return to home ice on Jan. 5.

