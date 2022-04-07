West Kelowna Warriors take 3-1 series lead over Vernon Vipers

The West Kelowna Warriors have a stranglehold 3-1 series lead over the Vernon Vipers after their second consecutive 6-2 win on Wednesday night.

The two teams exchanged goals in the first period. Brennan Nelson gave the Warriors the 1-0 lead before Jack Glen scored for Vernon with 19 seconds left in the period to tie the game at one.

Coming off a four-point game in game three, Warriors forward Christophe Farmer gave West Kelowna a 2-1 lead early in the second period. Just two minutes later, Felix Trudeau scored his first of the postseason on the powerplay to make it 3-1.

Vernon would get within one with a powerplay goal of their own as Matthew Culling scored his first of the playoffs nine minutes into the period.

The red-hot Farmer scored his second of the period a couple of minutes later to give the Warriors a 4-2 lead.

West Kelowna put the game away in the third as Nelson scored his second goal of the game and Tyler Cristall scored on the powerplay.

Warriors forward John Evans collected three assists in the game.

Goaltending and special teams were the difference in game four once again. Johnny Derrick made 29 saves in the win for West Kelowna.

For the second consecutive game, Vipers goaltender Roan Clarke got pulled for Ethan David in net. Shots were 34-31 in favour of the Warriors.

West Kelowna went 2-4 on the powerplay while Vernon went 1-4.

Game five of this first round BCHL series goes on Friday night (April 8) in West Kelowna and Vernon will be playing to keep their season alive. If West Kelowna wins, they advance to the second round and take on Cranbrook or Prince George (series tied at two). If Vernon wins, game six will take place at Kal Tire Arena on Saturday night (April 9).

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday night at Royal LePage Arena in West Kelowna.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors commit to RPI

READ MORE: Winning lottery tickets purchased in Kelowna and Penticton

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@Vernon VipersBCHLhockeyWest Kelowna Warriors