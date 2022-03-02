West Kelowna Warriors take on Wenatchee Wild Wednesday night

Nick Roukounakis has four goals in his last three games (Photo - Tami Quan)

After a week off, the West Kelowna Warriors are south of the border tonight as they take on the Wenatchee Wild.

Going into tonight’s contest, the Warriors are leading the season series 3-1. In their most recent meeting on Jan. 22, West Kelowna came out on top 7-4.

Both teams have already clinched their playoff spots with a month to go, however playoff seeding can still change. West Kelowna is sitting fifth in the Interior division with a 27-15-1-0 record (55 points) while Wenatchee is eighth with a 16-21-4-1 record (37 points).

Despite the Wild being lower in the standings, the Warriors will have to stay out of the penalty box tonight as Wenatchee has one of the best special teams in the entire BCHL. They are third-best on the power play, scoring 26.1 per cent of the time and sixth-best on the penalty kill (81.8 per cent).

This is the final time this regular season that the Warriors will have to cross the border.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is 6 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.

The game is available to watch on BCHL TV or the Warriors Mixlr Radio Network.

