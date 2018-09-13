West Kelowna Warriors to battle against Vernon Vipers

Bennett Norlin (left) and the West Kelowna Warriors will battle Mitch Andres and the Vernon Vipers Friday at Royal LePage Place. -Image: West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors will go head to head the with Vernon Vipers Friday night .

The Warriors are ready to kick their season into high gear when the puck drops at Kal Tire Place.

“After our game against Vernon and Wenatchee we will have a good idea to see where we are at,” said coach, Geoff Grimwood. “Any time there is a new coach with a group it takes some time to get to know everybody, but I’m happy with the players and how hard they are working at practice and in games.”

Grimwood’s strategy for when the Warriors hit the ice is to stay out of the penalty box after spending too much time in the box last game.

“We need to get our penalty minutes down and play five on five so that we can be successful— we need to be disciplined with how we check.”

Players to watch will be Mike Hardman and Max Bulawka who have impressed Grimwood on the ice as they play to win.

