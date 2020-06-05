West Kelowna Warriors to hold bottle drive for KidSport

The West Kelowna Warriors new leadership group with Ryan Novecosky (left), Carter Wilkie (middle left) and John Evans (right) joining captain Jake Harrison. (Contributed)

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club and Pizza Moreh are stepping up to ensure more children have a chance to take part in an organized sport this year.

The Warriors and Pizza Moreh will be hosting a community charitable bottle drive on Saturday, June 13 with all proceeds going towards KidSport West Kelowna.

“This is a very important cause right now as family discretionary income will be limited this year,” said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“If you have empties kicking around, please help by bringing them to the drop locations in your neighbourhood and we’ll do the rest. We’d like to raise over $5,000 for KidSport West Kelowna.”

Anyone that drops off cans and/or bottles will receive a ticket voucher to a future Warriors game of your choice. The list of drop-off locations include:

  • Lakeview Heights – Issler Park, 2440 Crestview Rd
  • Rose Valley – Mar Jok Elementry School, 2101 McDougall Rd
  • Mt Boucherie – Mt Boucherie Secondary School, 2751 Cameron Rd
  • Westbank – Pizza Moreh Parking lot, 2565 Main St

“West Kelowna KidSport provides opportunities for children and youth ages 4-18 years to take part in a season of local sport,” said Kevin Bourchier, supervisor of recreation with the City of West Kelowna.

“The West Kelowna chapter, in particular, serves children and youth living in West Kelowna. Westbank First Nation and Peachland families can receive up to $200.00 per child to help cover registration fees for local sport programs. Local funding support is needed to keep our KidSport chapter operating. Every dollar of KidSport funding goes to children and youth in our community.”

The bottle drive will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13.

