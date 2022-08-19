(Contributed)

West Kelowna Warriors to honour late alumni Dhaliwal

The pregame ceremony is taking place on Oct. 1 before a game against Penticton

The West Kelowna Warriors will pay tribute to Parm Dhaliwal before their game on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Dhaliwal was found dead in a New York hotel room on Saturday, July 30. He was a member of the Warriors from 2016-2019 and dealt with concussion issues after his playing career.

The Warriors will be putting on a pre-game ceremony to honour Dhaliwal, who collected 120 points (38 goals, 82 assists) in 148 games as a Warrior.

“I’m excited for the Warriors organization and fans to welcome Parm’s friends and family to Royal LePage Place Oct. 1st for a night of celebration and great hockey honouring Parm in the Okanagan,” said Chase Johnston, Warriors Director of Business Development & Communications.

Dhaliwal’s family held a memorial in his hometown of Surrey earlier this month.

The game is against the Warriors’ rival, the Penticton Vees. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Single game tickets will be on sale sometime in September.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors react to death of former ‘silent leader’

READ MORE: Goalscoring runs in the family for new West Kelowna forward Duclair

