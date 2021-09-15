(Black Press Media file photo)

West Kelowna Warriors welcoming vaccinated fans back for 2021-22 season

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required for all in attendance at Royal Lepage Place

The West Kelowna Warriors confirmed on Tuesday (Sept. 14) that they will be welcoming fans back to Royal Lepage Place for the 2021-22 season, but proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required for all in attendance.

The arena will operate at 50 per cent capacity, with season ticket holders guaranteed entry. Single-game tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, and will go on sale on Sept. 20 for the Warriors’ Oct. 9 home opener.

“After a lengthy wait, we look forward to welcoming our community back into RLP to cheer on the boys!” said the Warriors.

