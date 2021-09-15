West Kelowna Warriors welcoming vaccinated fans back for 2021-22 season

The West Kelowna Warriors confirmed on Tuesday (Sept. 14) that they will be welcoming fans back to Royal Lepage Place for the 2021-22 season, but proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required for all in attendance.
The arena will operate at 50 per cent capacity, with season ticket holders guaranteed entry. Single-game tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, and will go on sale on Sept. 20 for the Warriors’ Oct. 9 home opener.
“After a lengthy wait, we look forward to welcoming our community back into RLP to cheer on the boys!” said the Warriors.
