West Kelowna Warriors win fifth straight

The West Kelowna Warriors continued their hot streak with a fifth straight win Tuesday night.

Visiting team Wenatchee Wild got off to a very quick start with a power play goal that was a result of a delay of game penalty to Cavin Tilsey.

The Warriors came blasting back six minutes later with their own power play goal by Lucas Cullen from their top line. Two minutes later the Warriors took the lead with Mike Hardman’s first goal of the night.

The second period started much like the first, with the Wild taking advantage early and catching the Warriors on their heels to tie the game at two only a minute and fifteen seconds in the the second period. The Warriors pushed back and began to control the play for the remainder of the second period. Mike Hardman capitalized again on a two on one where the Warriors sniper went top corner near the middle of the period. Warriors started the third with a 3-2 lead.

Going into the third period, the Warriors needed to avoid starting slow like the previous two periods. Lucas Cullen scored his second goal of the night to put the Warriors up by two. With the assist from Chase Dubois, both Cullen and Dubois both have five points in their last two games. Warriors starting goaltender Brock Baier stopped 32 of 34 shots.

Congratulations to both @lucascullen4 and the Bear Cat @brockbaier on being named honorable mentions for @gobchl Player of the Week. Lucas finished his weekend off with 5 points in two games, and Brock started back to back games stopping a total of 63 of 67 shots combined#BCHL pic.twitter.com/WAmuzc6hUG — Chase Johnston (@CJohnstonBCHL) October 30, 2018

The Warriors didn’t let up there. They added two more goals later in the third period courtesy of Mason Richey and Matt Kowalski to ensure a 6-2 win.

The season continues on for the Warriors, with an away game re-match with the Wenatchee Wild on Friday.

