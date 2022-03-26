West Kelowna Warriors win ninth straight game in OT thriller over Penticton

The fans in Penticton got their money’s worth on Friday night, March 25, as the West Kelowna Warriors extended their winning streak to nine straight games with a 4-3 overtime win over the first-place Penticton Vees.

In a back-and-forth game, the Warriors were up 3-1 in the third period but Penticton would score twice to tie the game and force overtime. Andrew Cristall would be the hero for the Warriors as he scored 2:36 into overtime to give the team their 36th win of the season and extend the winning streak.

The scoring got started in the first period when John Evans scored his 19th goal of the year on the powerplay to give West Kelowna the 1-0 lead.

Penticton tied the game just 1:33 into the second period when Adam Eisele scored his 12th goal of the season. The Warriors would restore their lead exactly two minutes later when Cristall scored his team-high 29th goal of the season.

Brennan Nelson would give West Kelowna the 3-1 lead just 2:42 into the third period. At the 6:58 mark of the third, Eisele scored his second of the game to bring the Vees within one. And with just over five minutes to go in the period, Josh Nadeau scored his team-high 39th goal to tie the game for Penticton.

But Cristall’s second goal of the game and 30th of the season would give the Warriors the win in overtime.

Johnny Derrick was huge for the Warriors as well, making 35 saves in the win. Penticton goaltender Kaeden Lane made 25 saves in the loss.

Evans collected an assist on Cristall’s first goal, giving him a multi-point night. Tyson Jugnauth also collected two assists.

The Warriors finish off the regular season at home tonight (March 26) at Royal LePage Arena as they welcome the Merritt Centennials to town and host Fan Appreciation Night. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors to meet Vernon Vipers in first round of BCHL playoffs

READ MORE: Syilx wins both championships at Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyWest Kelowna Warriors