West Kelowna’s Corey McCann and the rest of the team’s young line-up pick shut out Alberni Valley 3-0 Thursday night in Port Alberni. (Tami Quan Photography photo)

West Kelowna Warriors win one on Vancouver Island

After two losses earlier this week on the island, West Kelowna tops Alberni Valley 3-0

The West Kelowna Warriors great start led to a 3-0 shutout win over the host Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Thursday night.

After two rough starts in a row on Vancouver Island that lead to losses against Victoria and Nanaimo earlier this week, the Warriors got on the board early after Tyler Cristall beat Luke Pearson to make it 1-0 in the first period.

As it turned out, that was all the scoring they needed, but the Warriors were not done.

The new look line of Levi Stauber, Ryan Upson and Holden Kodak went to work with Upson finding Stauber, who made no mistake beating Pearson to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead after one period.

In the second frame the Bulldogs came out strong with a couple quick scoring chances but Johnny Derrick stood tall keeping it 2-0.

The Warriors got back on track and Jacob Brockman fired from the point and Deegan Mofford collected the rebound to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead after two periods.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors look to snap losing streak against Port Alberni

The Warriors got into penalty trouble late in the second and the Bulldogs started the third with a two-man advantage.

The turning point of the night was the Warriors killing off that advantage after stellar play from Carter Wilke, who iced the puck twice.

The Warriors relied on Derrick the rest of the way, keeping Port Alberni scoreless.

He made 25 saves, giving the Warriors a much needed two points in the BCHL standings.

The win put the Warriors three points back of Victoria Grizzlies and only one point back behind Prince George Spruce Kings.

The Warriors next game is Saturday, Feb. 1, against the Spruce Kings. Puck drop 6 p.m., at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

The game will be streamed on Hockey TV and will be broadcast on the Warriors radio network on Mixlr.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna Warriors look to snap losing streak against Port Albini

Just Posted

Man ‘thrown 10 feet’ following hit-and-run in West Kelowna

The incident happened at intersection of Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road on Jan. 30

Kelowna nightclub owner planning new Shuswap music festival

Two-day Monashee Mountain Festival to include mix of rock and country

Kelowna looking end two-tier tax paying penalty

City staff want a 10 per cent penalty for those who don’t pay their property taxes on time

Prospera Place gets new LED screens to revolutionize viewing experience

The screens will cover a 6.5-foot by 12-foot wide area above the arena’s scoreboard

UPDATE: Kelowna murderer, Steven Pirko, sentenced to life in prison, 11 years parole ineligibility

Steven Pirko was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury in June 2019

Team Jamela dances for dad at Swinging with the Stars

Jamela Van Steinburg father passed away after spending time in the Central Okanagan Hospice

Okanagan man gets 3 years in jail for stabbing of 2 brothers

Samule McIntosh, 37, was sentenced on Friday for aggravated assault committed in 2016

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy. Ice sculpting is a… Continue reading

Semi rolls on Hwy. 97A in North Okanagan

Injuries unknown at this point

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

Snowmobilers stoked for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Club shows off its own history with free ride

Most Read