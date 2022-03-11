West Kelowna welcome Wenatchee, host ‘Feed the Valley’ night

West Kelowna has won five of their last six games

The West Kelowna Warriors are in action for two games this weekend against Wenatchee and Prince George.

On Mar. 11, they welcome the Wenatchee Wild to town on the first annual Feed the Valley night. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank to tonight’s game. Everyone who does will be entered in a draw for a chance to win a gift basket when they bring in a food item or donation.

Wenatchee took the last matchup between these two teams 3-1 back on Mar. 2, though West Kelowna leads the season series 3-2. The Wild are 18-23-4-1 this season and sit seventh in the Interior division.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Arena in West Kelowna.

On Saturday night, the Warriors will be in Prince George to take on the Spruce Kings.

The Warriors have been a thorn in the side of Prince George as they lead the season series 5-1, outscoring the Spruce Kings 21-13. Kelowna won their last match up 5-0 last weekend.

Going into the weekend, there are just seven games left in the regular season for the Warriors. They currently sit third in the Interior standings with a 30-16-1-0 record (61 points). Prince George also has 61 points on the season (25-14-3-8).

John Evans will be the player to watch this weekend for the Warriors. He’s been one of the best players in the BCHL lately as he had ten points (six goals, four assists) in his last four games.

Puck drop for Saturday’s game is at 7 p.m. at Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George.

