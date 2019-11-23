The West Kelowna Warriors’ Skyler Cameron looks to make a play in Friday night’s loss to the Wenatchee Wild. (Photo: Garrett James Photography)

West Kelowna’s losing streak extends to 10 as Warriors fall short in homecoming

The Warriors played their first home game since Oct. 25 Friday night

The West Kelowna Warriors homecoming was spoiled Friday night in a 5-1 loss to the Wenatchee Wild.

It was the Warriors’ first home game since Oct. 25 and with the new management coming in to shake things up, West Kelowna was hoping to use the new energy to snap the nine-game losing streak.

Unfortunately for Warriors fans, the losing streak was extended to 10 games and West Kelowna falls to 4-18-3-2 on the season.

READ MORE: Warriors hope to crack 9 game losing streak with first home game in almost a month

Things weren’t going the Warriors way at the start of the game with the Wild netting the first goal and West Kelowna having a tough time staying out of the penalty box.

To make things worse, West Kelowna lost two of the team’s top forwards Friday night. Trevor Adams went out with injury and Brandon Dent was ejected from the game due to a penalty.

From there, the Warriors struggled to come back from a 4-0 deficit. West Kelowna’s Deegan Mofford netted his first BCHL goal late in the second period and the Warriors put some pressure on in the third period, but the puck wouldn’t find the back of the net again as West Kelowna only managed 21 shots the entire game.

READ MORE: Warriors introducing pre-game happy hour in part of team’s new outlook

West Kelowna will get another chance to break the losing streak Saturday night when the Salmon Arm Silverbacks visit. Salmon Arm is coming off back-to-back losses and will come up against a desperate and win-wanting Warriors squad.

The Warriors return to action at Royal LePage Place Saturday night at 6 p.m.

