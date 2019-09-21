West Kelowna’s stuggles continue as Warriors drop game in Merritt

The West Kelowna Warriors were unable to capitalize on an early lead Friday night resulting in their fifth loss of the season.

In a battle against the Centennials in Merritt, the Warriors were out-shooting and leading the Centennials 2-1 at the end of the first period, but ultimately taking the foot off the gas in a 4-2 loss.

A lone bright spot in the loss, West Kelowna Levi Stauber added to his league-leading goal total with his sixth goal of the season. Returning forward Lucas Cullen added the second notch for the Warriors, but West Kelowna was unable to generate any effective offence after the first period.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chiefs win in epic overtime battle in emotional memorial night to late owner

READ MORE: New faces, slate empowering Rockets ahead of season

Merritt would add two goals in the third period, ultimately icing the game for the Centennials’ first win of the season.

West Kelowna would out-shoot Merritt 46-39, but Centennials’ goalie Ryan Winter was stellar in the dying minutes of the game, turning away all West Kelowna advances.

The Warriors, now at 1-5 on the season, return to home ice Saturday night against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Puck drops at 6 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

t

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.