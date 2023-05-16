(Photo- Jack Murray)

Where to watch Penticton Vees’ road games in the BCHL Finals

Games No. 3 and 4 in Port Alberni go Tuesday and Wednesday night

Looking for a place in town to watch the Penticton Vees while they play Games No. 3 and 4 of the BCHL Finals in Port Alberni?

Match Eatery next to the South Okanagan Events Centre and the Pasta Factory on Martin Street will be showing both games tonight (May 16) and Wednesday, May 17.

The Vees lead the best-of-the-seven series 2-0 over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, following a 4-3 victory at SOEC in Game No. 2 on Saturday, May 13.

Penticton is looking to win back-to-back Fred Page Cup titles for the first time since 1985 and 1986.

If the Bulldogs win one of Game No. 3 or 4 on home ice, the series will shift back to Penticton for Game No. 5 on Saturday, May 20.

