Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

Alphonso Davies is ready to get back to playing soccer following his record-breaking US$22 million transfer to Bayern Munich.

The 17-year-old midfielder was back training with his Whitecaps teammates in Vancouver on Thursday following a trip to Philadelphia, where he signed a contract with the German soccer giant.

The young star says he’s excited to be playing on a team and with players that he grew up playing in FIFA video games.

The deal will see Davies play for Bayern through 2023 starting in January, but first he’ll finish the MLS season with the Whitecaps.

He has put up three goals and eight assists in league play this season and says he’s eager to get back out on the field after missing the team’s last three games.

Coach Carl Robinson says he couldn’t be happier for Davies, but he plans to keep working the teen hard as long as he’s playing for the Whitecaps.

The Canadian Press

