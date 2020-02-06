Minnesota Wild’s Jason Zucker, left, and Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Both received fighting penalties. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

Vancouver finishes road trip with 2-2-1 record

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala and Brad Hunt each had a goal and an assist as part of Minnesota’s three-goal first period and the Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Ryan Hartman and Zach Parise also scored for Minnesota. Alex Stalock stopped 24 shots to establish a career high with his 13th win of the season.

J.T. Miller and Antoine Roussel scored and Jacob Markstrom made 33 saves for Vancouver, which has played 10 of its last 13 games on the road and finished a five-game trip 2-2-1. Winners of nine straight at Rogers Arena, the Canucks begin a six-game homestand Saturday.

They hope to have Elias Pettersson back. The top-line centre, who has 23 goals and 55 points, was a late scratch with a lower-body injury that occurred on a late hit Tuesday in Boston.

Minnesota, which began the day six points out of a playoff spot, finished 5-2 on its season-high, seven-game homestand, yet remain at the bottom of the Central Division.

Parise scored his team-leading 20th goal in the third period to make it 4-1. It’s the fifth time Parise has hit that mark with Minnesota, tying Marian Gaborik for most in team history.

Hunt gave the Wild an early 1-0 lead before a miscue by Markstrom led to a 2-0 advantage midway through the first.

The Vancouver goalie blindly passed a puck behind his net where it was intercepted by Mikko Koivu. The Wild captain sent a quick pass to Hartman for an easy backhand goal.

Fiala made it 3-0 late in the frame. He has three goals in two games after scoring once in his previous 17.

Miller scored on the power play midway through the second to get Vancouver within 3-1. Quinn Hughes had an assist to reach the 40-point mark in his rookie season.

Roussel scored on a late power play. The Canucks went 2-for-4 with the man-advantage and are 3 for 17 in six games since the All-Star break, and 6 for 48 over the last 14 games.

READ MORE: Rask makes 25 saves as Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

NOTES: To replace Pettersson, C Zack MacEwen played for the first time since Dec. 12. He lost a fight with Marcus Foligno in the second period. … Minnesota’s Jason Zucker and Vancouver’s Jake Virtanen dropped the gloves in the first period. It was Zucker’s first career fight and Virtanen’s third. His last was March 12, 2016. … Canucks’ D Oscar Fantenberg left with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Canucks: host Calgary on Saturday.

Wild: at Dallas on Friday night.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top basketball teams return to Kelowna Secondary for Western Canada tournament

Just Posted

Okanagan and Similkameen regions have lost 90% of wetlands since 1800: board

Board said urban development and agriculture are reasons for wetland loss

When nature calls on the Okangan Rail Trail

Coldstream council puts forward design considerations to RDNO

Top basketball teams return to Kelowna Secondary for Western Canada tournament

The Owls will look to beat their 5th place finish at last year’s tournament starting Thursday night

‘Business as usual’: Kelowna Christian School back to normal after threat

Charges of uttering threats and public mischief are being considered against a male youth

Chilliwack man sentenced for head-on crash that killed pregnant Kelowna woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed 31-year-old school teacher

Kids jump to help raise funds for Kelowna toddler

Kelowna’s Jump2It hosted a fundraiser for Elara Isagawa

Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

Vancouver finishes road trip with 2-2-1 record

Epic snowfall at Apex Mountain sets records

Apex has received more snow than any mountain in North America in last 48 hours.

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Big snows: Another snowfall record broken in Revelstoke area

Three Valley Gap received record breaking snowfalls for January

Quality of life; priceless for South Okanagan couple

An elder couple from Oliver are enjoying their lives again after stem cell therapy

EDITORIAL: Black History Month stamp a reminder that there’s more to the story

A Canada Post stamp for Black History Month represents inadequate understanding of Canada’s past

Safety concerns prompt Salmon Arm residents to remove homeless camp

Four truck loads of spoiled food, clothes, other items taken to dump or metal recycling centre

Agricultural plastics ban considered at Keremeos Transfer Station

Plastics waste difficult to handle and causing problems at site

Most Read