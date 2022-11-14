Wild wins over West Kelowna Warriors in Wenatchee

The West Kelowna Warriors fell 7-4 to the Wenatchee Wild at Town Toyota Center on Nov. 12. (Submitted)

The Wenatchee Wild were able to exact some revenge on the West Kelowna Warriors on Saturday night south of the border, in a high-scoring affair.

The Warriors entered the rink as the winners of all three matchups between the two BCHL squads so far this season, while also riding a comfortable four-game winning streak.

But it was the Wild that came out swinging, with David Hejduk showing the magic that his father Milan showed in the NHL, opening the scoring just over two minutes in.

After taking a 2-0 lead, the Warriors were able to cut it in half before the first buzzer, with Brennan Nelson potting his sixth of the season.

The second period was a back-and-forth affair, with each team finding the back of the net twice, West Kelowna’s coming off the sticks of Christopher Duclair and Luke Devlin.

However, the third period went to the Wild, who notched three in a row for a 7-3 lead.

Kailus Green added one more for West Kelowna for a 7-4 final.

Between the pipes in just his third start this season, Nicholas Cristiano stopped 27 shots for West Kelowna.

The loss was just the third in regulation for the Warriors this season, who are off to a 12-3-2 start. Next up is a battle of the Interior Division’s top two teams, as the Warriors pay a visit to the undefeated Penticton Vees (18-0-0) on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre for a 7p.m. puck drop.

READ MORE: Okanagan skier becomes 1st Western Canadian in 7 years to make slopestyle team

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun are national champions

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCHLCity of West Kelownahockeyjunior hockeyWest Kelowna Warriors