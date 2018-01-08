Winfield foursome qualifies for U18 provincials

From left, the Winfield Curling Club’s Jaiden Lloyd, Abby Otteson, Clare Schmidt and Hannah Rempel. -Image: Facebook

For the second year in a row, Clare Schimdt’s Winfield Curling Club foursome has booked a spot at the 2018 B.C. U18 Curling Championships.

Schmidt, third Abby Otteson, second Hanna Rempel and lead Jaiden Lloyd qualified for provincials thanks to their performance at the open playdowns on Saturday in Nelson.

The Winfield rink posted back-to-back wins over Creston’s Erika Wiklund, 13-3 and 9-3.

The Schmidt foursome is coached by Dave McGarry.

Schmidt and her teammates will be in Salmon Arm March 13 to 18 for the B.C. U18 championships, with eight teams from each gender competing.

The boys and girls champs will represent B.C. at the Canadian U18 Curling Championships, April 18 to 22 in Moncton, NB.

