Winfield Skating Club brings home hardware to begin the season

They brought home three medals over the two days at the event in Ottawa

A group of Lake Country skaters came home with some hardware from the ISU International Adult Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa.

Five skaters out of the Winfield Skating Club competed at the event that welcomed more than 175 competitors, representing 10 countries. They took part in eight events over two days (Sept. 22 and 23), bringing home four medals.

Joanne Johnson brought home the only gold medal in the Bronze Ladies Class 5 Freeskate. She also went on to finish fourth in the Silver Ladies Class 5 Artistic.

Karen Smith was the only multi-winner, winning two bronze medals. She won them in the Gold Ladies Class 3 Artistic and Gold Ladies Class 3 Freeskate. Maureen Barnes also took home a bronze in the Silver Ladies Class 5 Artistic.

Donna Bergvinson finished fourth in the Bronze Ladies Class 4 Freeskate and fifth in the Bronze Ladies Class 4 Artistic while Henrietta Penney finished fourth in the Bronze Ladies Class 5 Artistic.

