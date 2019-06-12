With schedule release, UBC Okanagan volleyball teams get peek at 2019 challenges

The season’s start is still four months away, but the UBC Okanagan Heat have gotten their first look at what the 2019 season has in store.

Both the men’s and women’s Heat volleyball teams got their Canada West season schedule, and the planning and coaching has begun to best prepare both teams for the year’s challenges.

The Heat women’s squad opens this season against last year’s national bronze medalists, the Alberta Pandas on Oct. 25. Two members of last year’s UBCO team earned conference rookie status and return to the team this year with the Heat looking to start the season on the right foot.

The Heat play eight straight matches against playoff teams from last year to start the 2019-2020 season.

The 2019-2020 season is favourable for the Heat men’s volleyball team, with 12 home games throughout the year. The men take on the Alberta Golden Bears as Alberta looks for a 20th straight trip to the national championships, and the Heat look to make significant steps forward in the program this year.

More information on the upcoming Heat season can be found here.

