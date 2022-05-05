YMCA’s ‘Cycle for Strong Kids’ making triumphant return in Kelowna

The event is Sunday, May 29 at 8 a.m.

The YMCA’s largest fundraiser of the year is back after a two-year hiatus.

The 15th annual Cycle for Strong Kids is taking place on Sun. May 29, when the community will ‘ride and raise’ money for local children and families to be able to access YMCA programs.

“With so many local families struggling to make ends meet, the funds raised at the Y’s Cycle for Strong Kids event are vital in ensuring we can provide financial assistance for those less fortunate,” said YMCA annual giving manager Adria Perron. “Growing up in poverty is linked to health-related issues and low academic achievement and this event aims to break down these barriers.”

The YMCA’s goal with this year’s event is to raise $80,000 to help families living in poverty.

People interested in taking part must pre-register for the class, which is taking place outside of H20 Adventure and Aquatic Centre.

Space is still available for those who want to register, either by yourself or as a team. Click here for more details.

