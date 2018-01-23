Youth athletes get $22k from Kelowna builder

Mission Group supports a group of ten elite cyclists and triathletes from around Kelowna

This January, Kelowna-based builder Mission Group donated $22,000 to the Balance Point Racing Junior Development Program, a local not-for-profit organization. The funds will help support Balance Point’s Mission Group Junior Development Team, a group of ten elite cyclists and triathletes from around Kelowna under the age of 21.

Mission Group’s donation will fund new racing jerseys for the team and subsidize training, performance testing, and facility rentals.

“We are proud to do our part to ensure talented young athletes from this community get the support they need to excel in competitions at home and abroad,” said Mission Group CEO Jonathan Friesen. “This is a partnership between two organizations that strive for excellence in everything we do.”

The Junior Development Team has achieved top-level results at events around the world including Kids of Steel, Sprint Distance Junior Elite Triathlons and XTERRA Off-Road Triathlons. Brock Hoel, a 16-year-old team member won last year’s Kelowna Cherry Blossom Triathlon and the BMO Okanagan Marathon 10km race, against men and women of all ages.

“Junior cycling and endurance training programs are hard to come by in Canada,” Balance Point Racing head coach Luke Way said. “Our team is being recognized on a national and international level and we couldn’t do it without the generosity of sponsors like Mission Group.”

An all-ages Spin-A-Thon fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the indoor Kelowna Forum at 1317 Ethel Street.

“Come out to support a great cause, meet new people and burn calories while you do it,” added Luke Way.

Funds raised will be split between the Balance Point Racing Junior Development Program and the Strong Kids Foundation of Kelowna.

Ways to participate:

Individual rider. For $20 to $40, sign up to participate in the Spin-A-Thon for 1 to 5 hours. Riders are encouraged to collect pledges for their day of spinning

Pledge a rider. If you are not able to participate yourself, you can sponsor an individual that will be riding in the Spin-A-Thon.

Limited riding spots are still available by visiting raceroster.com.