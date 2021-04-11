Battle in the sky erupts above South Okanagan lake

Lori Jantz snapped this picture of a fight between a bald eagle and an osprey above Osoyoos Lake on Friday. Lori Jantz photo

When you are out for a walk in the Okanagan, it’s a good idea to carry a camera because you never know what you might be able to capture on camera.

For Lori Jantz, she snapped a once-in-a-lifetime picture in the sky when a battle erupted between a bald eagle and an osprey above Osoyoos Lake.

The retired professional photographer was out for a walk with a friend on Pioneer walkway when they happened on the commotion happening above them.

“I quite often carry my camera with me on my walks as I like to capture pictures of birds, and anything else that catches my eye,” Jantz says.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island photographer to be featured in Canadian Geographic

They noticed the bald eagle and osprey having a dispute as they were flying over Osoyoos Lake.

“I’m not sure what they were fighting about, but I am thinking it might be that the osprey was protecting its nest.”

With the eagle’s talons fully engaged for battle, the osprey appears to keep higher than the eagle to be able to dive bomb the huge bird.

READ MORE: ‘Biggest bobcat I’ve ever seen’: Vernon-area photographer

Jantz says it’s only been the last few months she has been taking pictures of birds.

“I still really enjoy photographing creative portraiture and landscapes. This area is so alive with many bird species, and I am learning more about them every day. Such a beautiful place we live in.”

Check out Lori’s instagram account here.

READ MORE: BC photographer takes top Canadian Geographic photo prize

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

Okanaganwct-introWildlife