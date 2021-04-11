Lori Jantz snapped this picture of a fight between a bald eagle and an osprey above Osoyoos Lake on Friday. Lori Jantz photo

Lori Jantz snapped this picture of a fight between a bald eagle and an osprey above Osoyoos Lake on Friday. Lori Jantz photo

Battle in the sky erupts above South Okanagan lake

Bald eagle and osprey fight mid-air in Osoyoos

When you are out for a walk in the Okanagan, it’s a good idea to carry a camera because you never know what you might be able to capture on camera.

For Lori Jantz, she snapped a once-in-a-lifetime picture in the sky when a battle erupted between a bald eagle and an osprey above Osoyoos Lake.

The retired professional photographer was out for a walk with a friend on Pioneer walkway when they happened on the commotion happening above them.

“I quite often carry my camera with me on my walks as I like to capture pictures of birds, and anything else that catches my eye,” Jantz says.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island photographer to be featured in Canadian Geographic

They noticed the bald eagle and osprey having a dispute as they were flying over Osoyoos Lake.

“I’m not sure what they were fighting about, but I am thinking it might be that the osprey was protecting its nest.”

With the eagle’s talons fully engaged for battle, the osprey appears to keep higher than the eagle to be able to dive bomb the huge bird.

READ MORE: ‘Biggest bobcat I’ve ever seen’: Vernon-area photographer

Jantz says it’s only been the last few months she has been taking pictures of birds.

“I still really enjoy photographing creative portraiture and landscapes. This area is so alive with many bird species, and I am learning more about them every day. Such a beautiful place we live in.”

Check out Lori’s instagram account here.

READ MORE: BC photographer takes top Canadian Geographic photo prize

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

Okanaganwct-introWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month

Just Posted

Flight with COVID
Another Kelowna flight with COVID-19 exposure

Westjet flight on April 5 from Kelowna to Edmonton

Lori Jantz snapped this picture of a fight between a bald eagle and an osprey above Osoyoos Lake on Friday. (Lori Jantz photo)
Battle in the sky erupts above South Okanagan lake

Bald eagle and osprey fight mid-air in Osoyoos

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.[CDC]
More COVID-19 exposures reported at schools in Kelowna

Interior Health added additional schools and dates to their list of exposures

According to a recent child poverty report card published by the BC Child and Youth Advocacy Coalition last year, one in six children in the Central Okanagan are currently living in poverty. (Contributed)
United Way developing strategy to reduce poverty in Central Okanagan

Policy ideas now seek public input

Royal LePage Arena was an addition to West Kelowna championed by Len Novakowski. (File photo)
West Kelowna community leader Novakowski dies

Former Westside regional district director Len Novakowski dies after lengthy health battle

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

These nails were collected off the Campbell Mountain bike trails in Penticton this weekend. Someone placed them all over the trail. (Facebook)
Hundreds of nails placed on popular Penticton bike trail

A mountain biker took to Facebook to warn others about the nails

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Vernon’s BX Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Second COVID case confirmed at Okanagan elementary school

Exposure at Vernon’s BX Elementary happened April 6 and 7

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Cali Martinez carries Sheba to safety after being stuck on an Ocean Park cliffside. (Nicole Lunde photo)
Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days

Sheba, 16, was reunited with her family

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Highway 97 being converted to four lanes in April 1990. This photo taken in Lake Country. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Photo #14025)
HISTORY: How the old Highway 97 in Lake Country got new name

Pelmewash Parkway recognizes the First Nations history in Lake Country

RCMP display some of the fish seized from three suspects who pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act in 2019, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations near Vancouver Island

Mounties seized the group’s 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time

Most Read