A snowboarder glides under a chairlift at the Big White Ski Resort, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2008. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Big White voted second best ski resort in Canada

The resort east of Kelowna fell just short of the top spot in Condé Nast Traveler’s reader choice awards

The West Coast has again drawn big accolades from Condé Nast Traveler readers, boasting three of the Top 5 Ski Resorts in Canada.

According to the travel magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2021, Lake Louise came out on top with 80.6 points, but Big White Ski Resort placed just three-tenths of a point behind at 80.3. Whistler-Blackcomb placed third with 79.6.

“As one of the few Canadian family-owned and operated resorts in Canada, this award speaks volumes to the commitment our team has to providing a stellar resort experience,” said Peter Plimmer, president and CEO of Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

“We’re very proud to be featured on this list and very grateful to the readers who voted for us.”

Behind Whistler-Blackcomb at third and Quebec’s Mont-Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix at fourth and fifth.

