Vernon-area photographer Carla Hunt snapped this photo of the ‘biggest bobcat’ she’s ever seen Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Carla Hunt - Contributed)

‘Biggest bobcat I’ve ever seen’: Vernon-area photographer

Photographer Carla Hunt captures wild cat on camera

A local wildlife photographer was in the right place at the right time recently when she crossed paths with a bobcat.

“It was the biggest bobcat I’ve ever seen,” Carla Hunt said.

The self-taught photographer captured the image in Vernon on Jan. 14, 2021.

To see more of Hunt’s photography, visit carlahuntphotography.com.

British ColumbiaCanadaPhotographyWildlife

