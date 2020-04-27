Discover Kelowna

Four seasons of fun await in the Okanagan

Located in the Okanagan Valley, on the eastern shore of Okanagan Lake, Kelowna is surrounded by provincial parks, pine forests, vineyards, orchards and mountains.

The downtown area is alive and busy with a waterfront City Park and a lakeside cultural district. You can rent a boat and jet skis and take the family for a ride.

Nearby is Knox Mountain Park, a favourite local hiking destination, and numerous nearby towns like Lake Country, just a short drive away.

Of course, Kelowna is also very well known for its wine, with more than 20 local vineyards offering wine tasting and tours.

In winter, enjoy skiing, skating and much more at Big White Ski Resort.

Facts:

Kelowna is named after the Interior Salish word for “grizzly bear”

Kelowna’s official floral emblem is the Arrowleaf Balsamroot, often referred to by locals as the Okanagan Sunflower.

Kelowna is one of Canada’s largest fruit-growing districts

Kelowna is the birthplace of the BC wine industry

Climate

Kelowna experiences all four seasons with an average daytime high during July and August of 27.4°C and an average daytime high during December and January of -0.3°C. Kelowna receives more than 2,000 hours of sunshine and 28cm of rain each year.

Getting Here

Flying: Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is one of BC’s busiest airports with more than 70 commercial flights daily

Drive: Visit Kelowna via BC-5N and BC-97C

Bus: E Bus offers regularly scheduled services throughout BC and Alberta.

