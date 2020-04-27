Kelowna: Myra Canyon’s spectacular views will take your breath away

Trestles at Myra Canyon near Kelowna on the Kettle Valley Railway, which is said to be the longest trail network in British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two cranes work to place a new metal trestle right over top of the wooden structure on the Canyon Creek Trestle in about 1932 at Myra Canyon. (Photo courtesy oldphotos.ca/ Black Press Media file photo)
A small bridge over Priest Creek in Myra Canyon Park on the Kettle Valley Railway near Kelowna. (Facebook/ Black Press Media file photo)

The Kettle Valley Railway is an historic railway that has been converted to a series of hiking and biking trails in Southern British Columbia, and at nearly 650-kilometres long, it’s the longest trail network in the province.

The network extends in one form or another from Castlegar to Hope, but one of its favourite launch points and day trip destinations is the spectacular Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.

When the railway was built, it was an engineering feat, with train trestles spanning hundreds of gorges and chasms and tunnels piercing through mountains over its extensive route.

The Myra Canyon area features some 18 trestles, which provide stunning views of the Okanagan Valley.

At less than a three-percent grade, the railway’s gravel surface is excellent for mountain biking with the family.

Although Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park was temporarily closed during the COVID-19 crisis, you’ll want to check this website when planning your future trip. In addition, this website has more information on the entire Kettle Valley Railway network.

