Chef James Holmes of Salt and Brick in Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)

Chef James Holmes of Salt and Brick in Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)

Kelowna restaurant’s TV premier shines spotlight on Okanagan

Salt and Brick is featured on Food Network’s Big Food Bucket List

It’s been almost three years in the making but it was well worth the wait: Kelowna restaurant Salt and Brick made its debut on the Food Network’s Big Food Bucket List with host John Catucci.

Chef James Holmes says the restaurant interviewed with the Food Network two years ago in the hopes of appearing on the show, but at the time the program chose not to come to the Okanagan.

“Then they decided to come, so they reached out, we did some interviews and it went back and forth, and then they came and filmed in September of last year.”

Big Food Bucket List is a series where the host, Catucci, goes out in search of must-eat meals by chefs and learns how they make their unique creations.

Chef Holmes describes his food as just that – a little different.

“The joke is that my food doesn’t make sense on paper, but makes sense when you eat it,” he explains.

“Very whimsical, childhood memories are brought back in a lot of my dishes. I am not afraid to do some of the things chefs can’t do because of the restrictions of their concept, but the owners here have just let me have full rein and it’s been amazing.”

Having the show premier on the Food Network doesn’t just bolster the restaurant Salt and Brick, it also shines a spotlight on Kelowna.

“We have had great chefs on Top Chef and Chopped from Kelowna, but we need to keep the ball rolling and let North America know what’s happening here,” Holmes says.

Up next for the chef and his restaurant is another premier on a different Food Network program in April.

Please note that Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCanadaFoodKelownaOkanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ice volcanoes erupt along the shores of Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

Melissa Kennedy took her six-month old baby Jolene into the hot tub at Comfort Suites in Kelowna on Feb. 8, something she had done lots of times since they have a hot tub at home. That night Jolene was so fussy mom was up rocking her all night, in the morning she saw the chlorine burns. (Submitted/Melissa Kennedy)
Revelstoke mom and baby burned by chlorine at Kelowna hotel hot tub

Interior Health confirmed that elevated levels were found when the hot tub and pool were tested

Police stepped in to settle a confrontation between two individuals at an anti-COVID-19 restriction rally in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 13. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Tensions rise between protesters, counter-protesters, at Kelowna anti-restriction rally

More than 100 people gathered at Stuart Park across from Kelowna City Hall on Saturday

Some of the 1,000 Valentine's cards that will be distributed to seniors before Valentine's Day. (Submitted)
Sisters deliver 1,000 handwritten Valentine’s cards to seniors in Central Okanagan

More than 300 students at Watson Road Elementary made the cards

Several UBC Okanagan researchers are looking at the heart in different ways. (File)
UBCO researchers open their hearts for Valentines Day

Researchers weigh in on heart mechanics, mating, romance novels

Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)
Osoyoos mayor continues as Okanagan Basin Water Board chair

Sue McKortoff will serve her third consecutive term as water board chair

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (left) and third Steve Laycock of Saskatoon will be joined by the Kelowna front end of Rick Sawatsky and Andrew Nerpin, and fifth player Tyler Tardi of Cloverdale, at the Tim Horton’s Brier Canadian men’s curling championship starting March 5 in a bubble environment in Calgary. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan rink ready for Brier marathon

B.C./Saskatchewan team could play 14 games in 10 days to win Canadian men’s curling championship

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Positive COVID case at Okanagan elementary school

Case at Kidston Elementary School in Coldstream, individual self-isolating, exposure dates Feb. 9-11

North Okanagan—Shuswap MP Mel Arnold has given the government a failing grade on its handling of the COVID-19 vaccines. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP gives government failing grade on vaccine handling

Mel Arnold said Justin Trudeau’s failures have resulted in 213,000 lost jobs in January

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Most Read