Kelowna restaurant’s TV premier shines spotlight on Okanagan

It’s been almost three years in the making but it was well worth the wait: Kelowna restaurant Salt and Brick made its debut on the Food Network’s Big Food Bucket List with host John Catucci.

Chef James Holmes says the restaurant interviewed with the Food Network two years ago in the hopes of appearing on the show, but at the time the program chose not to come to the Okanagan.

“Then they decided to come, so they reached out, we did some interviews and it went back and forth, and then they came and filmed in September of last year.”

Big Food Bucket List is a series where the host, Catucci, goes out in search of must-eat meals by chefs and learns how they make their unique creations.

Chef Holmes describes his food as just that – a little different.

“The joke is that my food doesn’t make sense on paper, but makes sense when you eat it,” he explains.

“Very whimsical, childhood memories are brought back in a lot of my dishes. I am not afraid to do some of the things chefs can’t do because of the restrictions of their concept, but the owners here have just let me have full rein and it’s been amazing.”

Having the show premier on the Food Network doesn’t just bolster the restaurant Salt and Brick, it also shines a spotlight on Kelowna.

“We have had great chefs on Top Chef and Chopped from Kelowna, but we need to keep the ball rolling and let North America know what’s happening here,” Holmes says.

Up next for the chef and his restaurant is another premier on a different Food Network program in April.

