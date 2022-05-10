Kelowna Tasting Passport is your ticket to the city’s craft breweries

A first for Kelowna, the craft beer tasting passport is a great way to explore the Kelowna Ale Trail, including BNA Brewing, shown here. BC Ale Trail photo

The Okanagan may be renowned for its wines, but more and more, there’s craft beer to be celebrated as well!

Through May 16, the BC Ale Trail is featuring the Kelowna Tasting Passport, showcasing 19 different breweries, liquor stores and pubs in the Kelowna and West Kelowna areas. Pick yours up at any of the participating breweries, along with visitor centres and some hotels.

A first for Kelowna, the craft beer tasting passport is a great way to explore the Kelowna Ale Trail, collect stamps and win prizes. Once you’ve collected six unique stamps, hand it into a participating business to be entered for a chance to win a brewery prize pack, or the grand prize package: a two-day getaway to visit Kamloops and Salmon Arm, on the Southern Interior Ale Trail.

(Yes, multiple entries are encouraged.)

And with many of the breweries just a year or two old, now’s a great time to see – and taste – what’s new in craft beer in the Okanagan.

Participating breweries include:

Barn Owl Brewing

BNA Brewing

Copper Brewing

Freddy’s Brewpub

Jackknife Brewing

Kelowna Beer Institute

Kelowna Brewing

Kettle River Brewing

Kind Brewing

Lakesider Brewing

The Office Brewery

Red Bird Brewing

Rustic Reel Brewing

Shore Line Brewing

Unleashed Brewing

Vice & Virtue Brewing

You can also collect stamps at the Welton Arms pub, Public Liquor and Urban Liquor.

To participate, visit any of the participating breweries or liquor stores until May 16 and ask for a stamp when you buy a sample flight, pint or packaged product to go.

Find more information, including discounts on accommodations, at bcaletrail.ca/kelowna-passport.

