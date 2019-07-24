Stand by Me, 1986. (Columbia Pictures)

10 things that 80s movies taught you

Tweeters use the hashtag #80sMoviesTaughtUs to share their insights

Did E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial teach you how to bike across the moon? Did Indiana Jones teach you how to never lose your hat?

Twitter users took to the web to tweet about some of their favourite movies from the 80s, making the topic trend across the world.

Using the hashtag #80sMoviesTaughtUs, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Ghostbusters, the Breakfast Club, Back to the Future and movies of the like are commemorated for their life lessons.

1. Childhood chums

2. The key to life

3. The sensation of sweet revenge

5. Inspiration from the Goonies

READ MORE: Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

6. Keep calm, folks

7. Be who you want to be and do what you want to do

8. It’s never too late

9. RCMP or….

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan awarded grant for homelessness research

10. You’re not the only one

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Wake up, wake up! Lightning and thunderstorm rattles Okanagan Valley

Just Posted

Osprey pair returns to Kelowna to nest

FortisBC rolls live footage of birds as they incubate their eggs

First retail pot shop opens its doors in Kelowna

Locally grown marijuana will now be sold at Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store

10 things that 80s movies taught you

Tweeters use the hashtag #80sMoviesTaughtUs to share their insights

Kelowna florist donates flowers for smile week

Natalie Tocker said there is a wonderful group of volunteers participating

UPDATE: Emergency crews rescue injured biker

A woman hurt her shoulder on Crawford trails

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Port Alberni teens wanted for 3 deaths reportedly spotted in Saskatchewan: RCMP

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

Man in court for allegedly vandalizing former home of accused Penticton shooter

Zachary Charles Steele has been charged with once count of mischief to property

RCMP call alleged theft from South Okanagan food bank “heartless”

One person in custody for allegedly breaking into the Oliver Food Bank

Victoria to review safety after man left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Teens wanted in three northern B.C. deaths spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

Court orders Elections Canada to review moving voting day over religious worries

Observant Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign on the current election day

Most Read