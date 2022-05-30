Alcohol could be coming to cafes on major BC Ferries routes by end of year

Corporation hopes to add service by summer’s end; has received approval in principle

BC Ferries plans to introduce alcoholic beverages on key routes, but not during the peak of the holiday season.

Without giving details except to say the additions would be introduced by the end of summer, the corporation announced it would introduce B.C. wine, craft beer, ciders and other alcoholic beverages to the menu in Coastal Cafes on vessels servicing the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen–Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes.

In a release, BC Ferries noted it has received approval in principle for these licences from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, but the application is subject to review.

The move comes after what BC Ferries describes as a “successful introduction of wine and beer service in the Pacific Buffet between October 2019 and March 2020 with no issues.”

However, the Pacific Buffet has been closed on vessels equipped with that dining room since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alcoholic beverages would be served in limited quantities – maximum two drinks per customer – and would only be available to patrons who purchase food items.

