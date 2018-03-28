A Nigerian dwarf goat caper on a capybara’s head at the Kangaroo Creek Farm in Winfield on the weekend. The capybara (this one is named Leonardo de Capybara) is the largest living rodent in the world and is one of several unique animals at the Lake Country farm, which is now open for the season - daily 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. including weekends and holidays. (Sunnie Lyndell/Kangaroo Creek Farm)

Animals hopping for Easter

Goat capers atop giant rodent at B.C. farm

It isn’t just the bunnies that are hopping for Easter.

Cirque du Soleil has nothing on the Kangaroo Creek Farm in Winfield, B.C., where animals are performing some bizarre tricks.

One of the staff members, Sunnie Lyndell, happened to catch a unique picture this week of a goat teetering on top of a capybara’s head.

“This has NOT been photoshopped! This is real life at the farm: Unlikely, magical, bizarre, and just too cute,” states the Kangaroo Creek Farm.

The photo is widely popular on social media, with 1,200 Facebook shares.

See related: Furry creatures are hopping around

And people are loving the cute and quirky photo.

“Wow! Talk about companionship of a different kind! People can learn from these two,” wrote Robynn Allen. “Thanks, that pik made me laugh sooo much.”

Sandra Rankine wrote: “Capybara Goat Yoga at Kangaroo Zoo!”

Lindsay Dodge added: “Absolutely not photoshopped! My friend in Brazil explained that it is common to see capybaras with other animals on their backs. Just another reason I love this animal, along with sweet goats!”

And hundreds are already making plans to visit the farm this year, which is now open for the season 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily including weekends and holidays.

“Cirque du Soleil has nothing on us! Thank you Sunnie for being in the right place, at the right time,” states the farm.

For more information visit kangaroocreekfarm.com

