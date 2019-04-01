April Fool’s pranks plague the Okanagan

Kelowna’s GTEC Holdings announced April 1 that Borat Sagdiyev has been appointed as chairman of the board and CEO and headquarters are relocating to Kazakhstan.

“It is going to be great success, I am veddy excaaaite to be leading the initiatives at GTEC, and would like to thank you to Mr. Norton Singhavon for his services, as he has been a vedddy naaaice naaaice man while Azamat and I have worked to take control of the company and relocate the head office to my home country of Kazakhstan,” said Borat Sagdiyev, Chairman and CEO of GTEC.

Even police are having a little fun with April Fool’s Day.

BC RCMP have announced a new Police Cat Services.

“BC RCMP are clawing their way through crime by proudly introducing a new tool in law enforcement.”

Vernon’s Swan Lake Nurseryland has banana trees for sale, today only!

“Grow your own bananas! Our first crop of banana Yucca’s are ripe. Get yours, today only,” the local grocer/grower advertised on Facebook Monday.

Another local laugh comes from Coldstream.

Funny-man Roger Knox said a deal has been reached to replace the iconic former Lavington glass plant smoke stacks with cell phone towers.

Meanwhile a local mom made up for her daughter’s pranks Monday morning.

Despite there being no school April 1, she sent her daughter to the bus stop in the morning, informing her that the school had called and classes were in fact in session.

Happy April Fool’s Day! What’s the best prank you’ve ever played, or been tricked by?

