Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Drop, cover and hold on.

Three simple steps that could save your life during an earthquake.

Thursday marks the annual Great British Columbia Shake Out, a day to build awareness for best safety practises in case of an earthquake.

Emergency management experts and other official preparedness organizations agree that “drop, cover, and hold on” is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death when the ground starts to rumble.

The steps go as follows:

DROP to the ground Take COVER by getting under a sturdy desk or table HOLD ON to it until the shaking stops

If there isn’t a table or desk near you, drop to the ground in an inside corner of the building and cover your head and neck with your hands and arms, officials recommend. Do not try to run to another room just to get under a table.

This year, people are being asked to practise these skills at 10:18 a.m. An estimated 770,000 people are expected to participate.

