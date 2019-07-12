Barbie goes glam rock to honour David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust

The $50, limited edition doll was created in collaboration with The David Bowie Archive

Barbie has been many things over the years. Now, she’s dressed as Ziggy Stardust.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie’s iconic “Space Oddity,” Barbie overseers at Mattel released a collectible version of the doll dressed as Ziggy Stardust, one of his most beloved alter egos.

Barbie wears the metallic Ziggy space suit with red and blue stripes, flared shoulders and cherry red platform boots. Mattel spared no makeup, featuring the astral sphere smack in the middle of Ziggy Barbie’s forehead. The doll’s hair is fiery red.

The $50, limited edition doll was created in collaboration with The David Bowie Archive.

Barbie Turns 60: A look at the iconic doll through the decades

The beloved rocker died in 2016 after battling cancer. He was 69.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials
Next story
Purl jam: Finland hosts heavy metal knitting championship

Just Posted

Kelowna fire crews snuff grass fire quickly

A grass fire sparked Friday near Springfield and Ziprick roads

Truck winds up in Kelowna pond after losing tire

A white GMC Canyon was just picked up from an automotive shop before the incident

14,147 signatures hard for Kelowna mayor to ignore: organizer

A petition against the McCurdy house in Rutland exceeds target

One man injured in three vehicle crash by Kelowna mall

An accident on Springfield Road has sent one man to hospital and has blocked traffic

10 kittens look for ‘furever’ homes at Kelowna BC SPCA

Check out the Kelowna shelter to meet these cuddly kittens

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Rare car on display at Summerland winery

DeLorean sports car is one of 9,200 ever built, 3,000 remaining today

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Car seat donated to NeighbourLink Summerland

In previous years, couple had donated bicycles to community organization

Air Force officer from Okanagan will march in the Netherlands

Lieut. Valair hopes to walk in her grandfather’s footsteps over four days in Nijmegen

In photos: Fin de Fiesta transports audience through music and dance

Flamenco troupe to perform at Kelowna’s Black Box theatre on July 14

Most Read