British Columbians are using virtual methods to stay connected this holiday season (Pixabay)

British Columbians are using virtual methods to stay connected this holiday season (Pixabay)

BC Hydro predicts an electricity-usage high this COVID-19 holiday season

Zoom is the number one downloaded app this year, as more people connect digitally

Over half of British Columbians will be using electronics to entertain themselves and to connect with others this pandemic holiday season, according to a new online survey from BC Hydro.

The use of digital devices and small appliances accounts for about 20 per cent of the electricity consumed in an average household.

Approximately three-quarters of B.C. residents said they’ll be spending more time getting cozy and watching movies more than they normally would have in pre-pandemic times, the survey suggested.

The survey was conducted with 800 respondents between Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2020.

Video-conferencing has become a normal routine for British Columbians. The Zoom app has become the most downloaded app on iPhones and iPads this year. Almost 60 per cent of people said they’re planning on having virtual celebrations with their families over the holidays.

Half of the participants who were surveyed said they are planning to make more frequent phone calls with their loved ones, which may be related to the 10 per cent increase in cellphone purchases.

BC Hydro shares some recommendations for British Columbians to improve their energy efficiency over the winter months, including streaming movies or TV shows on a device like a smart TV can help save up to 40 per cent in electricity usage, instead of using a gaming console.

Also, taking monitor size into consideration, a 17-inch screen uses 30 per cent more energy than a 15-inch display size.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHydro

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1st woman, next man on moon will come from these NASA 18

Just Posted

Vees goalkeeper Yaniv Perets stands watch while Tyler Ho takes the puck around the back of the net in the last game of the Okanagan Cup’s round robin stage on Nov. 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton could be the ‘hub-city’ for a potential BCHL bubble

Seventeen teams would stay and play all their games in the South Okanagan

Robert Riley Saunders. (Contributed)
Ex-social worker accused of stealing from foster kids faces COVID Kelowna court delays

Robert Riley Saunders’ first court appearance has been delayed due to a ‘COVID-related issue’

Dash, a long-haired Chihuahua, was stolen from a Lake Country home on Dec. 10. (Facebook)
RCMP investigating theft of puppy from Lake Country home

“The kids are absolutely devastated,” states Okanagan mother after children’s dog stolen

(AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Kelowna schools

According to SD23, individuals are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams

Rider Express plans to expand to a new bus route adding a southerly route through the Okanagan to their Highway 1 service. (Rider Express Photo)
Rider Express seeks expanded Okanagan bus route

Route between Salmon Arm and Penticton being reviewed by the Passenger Transportation Board

ICU nurse Sophie Gabiniewicz takes a rest in one of the staffing rooms during her shift at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Friday, December 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

News this week that a vaccine is on its way means there is a light at the end of the tunnel

Bid on an apple pie and support the Central Okanagan Food Bank this month. (Jon Adrian photo)
Straight from DeHart

Max wants you to buy her pies

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching service on a new route between Penticton and Vancouver starting Jan. 11, 2021. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines launching new route between Penticton and Vancouver

Air Canada previously announced they would be ending their service of the route indefinitely

The Illecillewaet Glacier, near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park was one of the glaciers studied. (Submitted)
Study finds glaciers in Columbia River valley 38 per cent thicker than expected

New study also predicts most glaciers will disappear from the basin within 80 years

Robert Gordon Heltman, 30, was subject of a Vernon police manhunt that descended on a residence on Brooks Lane off of Okanagan Landing Drive, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He was wanted Canada-wide for suspension of his day parole. (Facebook)
Man wanted Canada wide arrested in Westside Road action

Robert Heltman, wanted on federal charges, was arrested along with Dustin Heltman after vehicle fled from police

The Vernon School District reports 95 per cent of its students have returned to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Students commended for keeping COVID-19 cases low in North Okanagan schools

Five confirmed cases in the school district since September 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Most Read