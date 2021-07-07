BC SPCA invites amateur photographers to ‘go wild’ for annual competition

Deadline for Wildlife-In-Focus contest, open to anyone 14 and over, is July 26

The BC SPCA is challenging the public to go a little wild with their photography this month – but don’t wait too long to do it.

The deadline to enter their 13th annual Wildlife-In-Focus contest is July 26.

The contest invites amateur photographers aged 14 years and older to submit “awe-inspiring images of hummingbirds, bears, bees, seals and other amazing creatures.”

“Wildlife-In-Focus is a celebration of the incredible diversity of wild animals that live in B.C.,” BC SPCA research communications specialist Erin Ryan said in a news release. “Every year we receive amazing entries featuring diverse songbirds, red foxes playing in the forest and bears catching salmon on the river with mountains in the background.”

Previous contest entries have been featured in the BC SPCA’s AnimalSense and Bark! Magazines, BC SPCA educational materials, local newspapers, websites and social media.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three photos, as determined by the judges in each of two categories: Wild Settings and Backyard Habitats. There is also a “donate-to-vote People’s Choice Award.” Donations made in support of a photo are valued at one vote for every $1.

Last year, a photo captured by South Surrey’s Jacek Kaim of a skunk family in a South Surrey backyard was among 10 “incredible” entries to receive an honourable mention in the contest.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: South Surrey skunk family photo earns honourable mention in BC SPCA contest

In a new twist this year, the top photos chosen by the judges, as well as the top 25 most popular photos chosen by voters, will be featured in a photo book which will be available for purchase after the contest closes.

In 2020, Wildlife-In-Focus raised $32,970 for food, medical care, blankets and other supplies to support the rehabilitation of wild animals at BC SPCA’s Wild ARC, which cares for more than 2,800 injured and orphaned wild animals a year.

All photos of wildlife entered must be taken within B.C. and submitted digitally. “Wildlife” includes free-living birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish and insects, but not exotic, feral or domestic animals, or wildlife in zoos or rehabilitation facilities.

There is no fee to enter. For more information, to vote on submissions or to submit one or more entries (there is no limit), visit gogphotocontest.com/bc-spca-wildlife-in-focus

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

contestSPCAWildlife