Pups and their paw-rents enjoying a day in the sun at the Big White and Paws it Forward fundraising day. (Big White Ski Resort/Submitted)

Big White fundraiser for dog rescue has tails wagging

The fundraiser featured an obstacle course and a costume contest

A dog-gone day of cuteness and fundraising took place up at Big White to raise money for pups in need of a home.

The event took place on Aug. 26, which is International Dog Day, in support of Paws it Forward Dog Rescue.

Funds have been tallied together, Big White and Paws it Forward raised $1,715 which will be used to rescue and rehabilitate dogs in need.

The day’s activities included an obstacle course and a best dressed competition where pet owners and their stylish companions marched around in front of judges.

@kelownacapnews @Big White Ski Resort fundraising day for @PawsItForwardDogRescue ♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua

In addition to the doggy day festivities, attendees were treated to goodie bags courtesy of Bosley’s by Pet Value in Kelowna.

The next Paws it Forward fundraising event is the Wine for K9s evening at the Laurel Packinghouse.

To learn more, view adoptable pups, donate or volunteer visit pawsitforward.com.

Pups and their paw-rents enjoying a day in the sun at the Big White and Paws it Forward fundraising day. (Big White Ski Resort/Submitted)
Big White fundraiser for dog rescue has tails wagging

