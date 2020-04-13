Bigfoot? Footprint near Lumby examined

Wildlife experts weigh in on Vernon woman’s photo taken near Shuswap Falls

A strange footprint, thought to be that of Bigfoot, is getting some attention from wildlife experts.

Sarah McRann was at Shuswap Falls near Lumby Sunday, April 12, when she noticed a large print in the dirt, which she recognizes from previous encounters.

“This is not an animal print and I wouldn’t say a man print either,” said McRann. “I have actually seen a ‘Bigfoot’ before in 2018 and last summer I had a bunch of UFOs follow me back from the border and I have plenty of those photos as well as they were all the way to Kelowna.”

But one local wildlife expert is skeptical and says tracking involves having two or three footprints, not just one.

“Just having a footprint is very difficult,” said Pete Wise, owner of Wise Wildlife Control Services.

Conservation officer Tanner Beck questions the footprint.

“Hard to tell but it doesn’t look like wildlife,” he said, suggesting it could be an old shoe print.

As a Vernon Search and Rescue member, and with his business, Wise spends a lot of time in the outdoors.

“I’ve spent my entire life in the bush,” said Wise, who has been trapping since the ’50s and has never seen anything resembling Bigfoot.

“I’m not saying it’s not here. I’ve got buddies who swear they’ve seen him, but what did you see?”

For him, seeing is believing.

But the same goes for McRann.

Whether the footprint really is that of Bigfoot or not, McRann hopes the topic is a nice distraction from all the coronavirus crisis news consuming so many of us.

“Thought it would lighten some moods,” she said.

