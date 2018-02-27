(VeloMetro/Contribute)

Bike meets car: Three-wheel vehicle service launches at B.C. campus

VeloMetro unveiled the world’s first electric-assisted ‘velomobile’ sharing program at the UBC

A Vancouver company is testing the waters with a new alternative for commuters worried about overcrowded transit and carbon emissions.

VeloMetro unveiled the world’s first electric-assisted “velomobile” service at the University of British Columbia today. The vehicle, which rolls on three wheels, is intended to resemble a cross between two popular modes of transportation: a bicycle and a car.

The company’s CEO, Kody Baker, said the service will begin at UBC’s main campus, with plans to expand across the province.

“We saw an opportunity to create a fun and affordable active transportation alternative that fits people’s urban needs,” he said.

“We have big plans to expand our fleet and offer the velomobile-sharing service across Metro Vancouver, our province, and eventually throughout the Pacific Northwest and the world.”

Outfitted with familiar bicycle handlebars, pedals and hand brakes, Veemo velomobiles will also work like caresharing and bikesharing programs that already exist, with no keys required and registration through a smartphone app and operation on a pay-per-minute system.

Since it’s legally classified as an electric bicycle, users do not need a driver’s license and are able to sign up online within minutes. They can then access the velomobile without having to wait for motor vehicle driver record checks.

Tuesday’s public launch of the five velombiles on UBC’s campus follows testing that tracked how students would use the service. It found that 400 test riders logged more than 2,700 km and 630 hours in trips.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City council spends 36 minutes debating length of policy discussions

Just Posted

Falsely accused reporter coming to Kelowna to speak

Mohamed Fahmy spend two years in an Egyptian jail accused of being a terrorist

Women in Business: Kelowna mom and entrepreneur nominated for award

Sheri Simson was nominated as a finalist for the Mompreneur Award of Excellence

Kelowna mayor calls on public to get involved with homelessness initiative

Colin Basran is urging the public to participate in ‘design labs’ aimed at finding solutions

Reader feedback: Is the Coquihalla worse this year?

We asked for your feedback on the Coquihalla and you had a lot to say.

Lake Country businesses awarded

The 2017 Lake Country Chamber of Commerce held its award gala

Your Feb. 27 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bike meets car: Three-wheel vehicle service launches at B.C. campus

VeloMetro unveiled the world’s first electric-assisted ‘velomobile’ sharing program at the UBC

Jamie Bacon conspiracy to murder trial postponed to September

Justice Catherine Wedge said April 3 is “no longer viable.”

City council spends 36 minutes debating length of policy discussions

North Saanich councillors tinkered with how long they should debate an issue to limit meeting times

Former B.C. premier decries ‘religionization’ of Canadian politics

“That is scarier for me than anything else, as a Canadian,” Ujjal Dosanjh says

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies lose captain and Weatherby wins scoring title

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Penticton gunshot victim recovering, police say

The 29-year-old woman was admitted to the Penticton Regional Hospital last Thursday

Most Read