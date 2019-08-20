While mock meat may be mocked a new study has found the majority of people between the ages of 18 and 34 — who have tried plant-based meats — nine-in-ten or 89 per cent actually enjoyed the taste. (Provided by Angus Reid Institute)

Canadian millenials acquiring taste for plant-based meat alternatives, study finds

89% of those 18 to 34 who have tried plant-based meat say they enjoyed the taste

While mock meat may be mocked, a new study finds that among those aged 18 to 34 who have tried plant-based meats, nine in 10, or 89 per cent, actually enjoyed the taste.

The study, coming out of the Angus Reid Institute, found that nearly all Canadians, 95 per cent, knew of plant-based meat alternatives, but only four in 10, 39 per cent, have actually tried them.

Almost half of Canadians said they feel the plant-based protein trend is more of a fad than a new normal, but the younger generation is embracing the plant-based protein. Of those in the 18 to 34 year old category, 58 per cent have tried the products, or if they haven’t, 48 per cent of those say they plan on trying them.

One in three Canadians say the country will benefit from the demand for more peas, lentils and beans — key ingredients in vegan meat substitutes – while one in five say the domestic economy will be harmed due to potentially lower demand for meat.

Alberta, the capital of Canada’s beef industry, has the highest proportion of residents saying the impact on the country will be negative at 35 per cent. On the other hand, Saskatchewan — the world’s largest lentil exporter — is equally divided, with 35 per cent saying the impact will be positive and 32 per cent saying it will be negative.

The study also found that among Canadians who regularly eat meat, 22 per cent say they would like to reduce the amount they eat, while only 10 per cent say they’d like to consume more meat. The portion of Canadians saying they would like to cut back on meat rises to four in 10 among those between the ages of 18 to 34.


